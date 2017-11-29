Ipid, police agree on who investigates whom

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the police have struck a deal that bars the police from investigating, without the permission of the National Prosecuting Authority, three directorate detectives probing corruption allegations against axed acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Ipid head Robert McBride asked the Pretoria High Court for an order ensuring that investigations of the Ipid detectives were by police officers who were not under Ipid investigation.

McBride objected in his affidavit to the three being criminally charged in relation to the Phahlane investigation.

Major-General Jan Mabula, Brigadier Daniel Ncube, Lieutenant-Colonel Ismail Dawood and Brigadier Matorme Kgorane are part of the North West police team investigating the Ipid trio and were listed in the case.

They are the subjects of an Ipid probe into allegations including contempt of court, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice, torture and assault related to their alleged meddling with the Ipid probe of Phahlane.

According to an agreement made an order of the court, the police agree that any further investigation into the Ipid three would be under the direction of the NPA.

The allegations of corruption against Phahlane relate to his purchase, from a police service provider, of an R80,000 sound system for his multimillion-rand Sable Hills Waterfront Estate home in Pretoria.