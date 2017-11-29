No answers from ministers on Eskom nor car splurge

The boardroom shenanigans at Eskom appear to be taking their toll on public enterprises minister Lynne Brown‚ who on Wednesday excused herself from answering questions related to governance issues at Eskom and her alleged close relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Brown was due to answer questions related to the alleged capture of Eskom from DA MP Natasha Mazzone and EFF's Natasha Ntlangwini.

The questions stood over from a similar session held last week as Brown was at the time appearing before the parliamentary inquiry on the capture of Eskom.

But the questions were put back on the agenda of the national assembly by Speaker Baleka Mbete in terms of the rules of the house.