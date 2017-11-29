Regional magistrate riles SCA

A Benoni regional magistrate, notorious for her brash conduct in court, is in hot water again.

Mitzi Schutte has on three prior occasions been found by appellate courts to have brought the administration of justice into disrepute.

The most recent scalding came from the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, which said her conduct eroded public confidence in the judicial system.

The case dealt with an application by three men who will again stand trial for murder and attempted murder.

The court dismissed their application to enrol a lapsed appeal in their second trial, but had harsh words for the magistrate.

Schutte convicted the men of murder in a trial held in Benoni in 2006. She then referred the matter to the Pretoria High Court for sentencing.

However, the court set aside the convictions on the basis that the proceedings in the regional court were irregular.

The men had to be tried again.

The appeal court said the high court, in setting aside the convictions, also found bias on Schutte's part.

"This led to a miscarriage of justice, where the appellants had been convicted of serious charges," acting Judge of Appeal Ashton Schippers said.

He said this case was not the first in which Schutte had displayed such conduct.

In an appeal heard by the Pretoria High Court in 2010, the court remarked on the disturbing manner in which Schutte had conducted herself in court.

The High Court also found that she behaved in an "irritable, derogatory and outrageous manner", that she was discourteous to all officials, parties and witnesses, and that she hurled insults with impunity.

In a judgment by the SCA in 2013, the court found that Schutte was rude to the prosecutor, the witnesses, the appellant and his attorney.

In the present case, Schutte said to the first appellant, who is Muslim: "I think I should go to a mosque, okay."

Schutte also took over the examination of the deceased's wife, to the point that the prosecutor remarked that he could not compete with the court.

In another Pretoria High Court judgment in 2007 that set aside rape convictions against two men, the court remarked that Schutte's conduct was fraught with irregularities.

"The said irregularities are manifested by the manner of criticising the police, the prosecution, the defence and this court," the High Court said.

Schippers also referred the case to the Magistrates' Commission in the hope that it would urgently take steps.

The commission said it would respond to questions before the end of the week.