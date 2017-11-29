The company is used by a number of municipalities to evict illegal land occupiers.

The investigation is looking at whether Red Ants security officers have the legal power‚ licences‚ permits‚ authorisation‚ accreditation‚ registration‚ level of training‚ skills‚ knowledge or qualifications needed to do their work.

The investigation will also consider whether staff are in lawful possession of firearms and ammunition and properly trained to use weapons in their possession.

If found guilty the company faces a R1-million fine per count‚ a six-month suspension of their registration or total withdrawal of their registration as a security provider.

Announcing its investigation‚ PSiRA said they were looking at complaints against the company stemming from evictions in Ivory Park‚ Tembisa‚ Midvaal‚ and Lenasia.

The authority's spokesman‚ Siziwe Zuma‚ said their investigation had intensified after the alleged assaults on Tuesday. "We are investigating complaints from the Right-to-Know [R2K] campaign about the alleged conduct of the company."

R2K is seeking PSiRA's withdrawal of the Red Ants operating licence.

Zuma said PSiRA would be seeking legal advice on the best approach to address their investigation.

"We have statutory mandate to effectively control the practice of the occupation of the security service provider in the public and national interest.

"We will not allow the violation of our code of conduct which compromises public safety."

Zuma said they were urging people with evidence which could assist their investigation to come forward.

“The authority is currently working with police to ensure that any misconduct or violation of human rights is accounted for."

- TimesLIVE