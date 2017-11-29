State rattles Van Breda seizure defence

If Henri van Breda had an epileptic fit and passed out on the stairs for nearly three hours, why did he not mention this to any doctor he saw after the attack in which three family members were axed to death?

And why is his version of events fragmented to suggest memory loss, even though he provided significant detail on the witness stand before the epilepsy diagnosis came along?

These were the questions posed by the state on Tuesday in the 62-day-old triple axe murder trial.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway tested the theory that Van Breda was feigning an illness and questioned why he had not mentioned any symptoms of epilepsy before.