South Africa

'Stop bullying witness,' Rohde's lawyer told

29 November 2017 - 07:23 By Aydn Parrott
Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate.
Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

The judge trying Jason Rohde for allegedly murdering his wife threatened punitive action against one of the property mogul's lawyers on Tuesday.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe told advocate Graham van der Spuy she would report him to the General Council of the Bar of SA if he did not stop bullying a witness.

Her warning came as Van der Spuy cross-examined state pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams and repeatedly interrupted her as she attempted to answer.

He also accused her of holding opinions that were "irrational, utterly biased and unconstitutional", asking her: "Do you wish to comment?"

Abrahams, the chief pathologist in charge of the Western Cape government's Winelands and West Coast regions, remained calm and often responded: "I disagree with that."

Van der Spuy also incurred Salie-Hlophe's wrath by repeating questions. "I think the witness has dealt with this," she said at one stage. Van der Spuy responded: "May I just address one more issue that arises from this?"

Rohde has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Susan at the Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

The case continues on Wednesday.

Susan Rohde sustained too many injuries to hang herself: pathologist

Susan Rohde would have been semi-conscious‚ writhing with pain and coughing up blood in the time leading up to her eventual death by manual ...
News
5 days ago

Fight night before Susan Rohde's death

The back of his hand connected with her face, his elbow with her nose and he grabbed her neck with his right hand and pushed and pulled her out of ...
News
7 days ago

Rohde's defence relates how he hit his wife Susan

The back of his hand connected with her face‚ his elbow connected with her nose and he grabbed her neck with his right hand and pushed and pulled her ...
News
7 days ago

Pathologist a liar, Rohde trial told

Murder accused Jason Rohde's defence attorney advocate Graham van der Spuy's attempt to unnerve state pathologist Akmal Coetzee-Khan led to heated ...
News
8 days ago

Heated exchanges between Rohde’s lawyer and state pathologist

Murder accused Jason Rohde's defence attorney Advocate Graham van der Spuy's attempt to unnerve state pathologist Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan led to heated ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Suspected burglar falls to his death South Africa
  2. Read Manamela's thesis: it's all about caring #Esidimeni South Africa
  3. Rohde pathologist gets day to swot up on academic research South Africa
  4. Toyota showcases humanoid robot that mirrors user Sci-Tech
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X