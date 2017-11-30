Bungles keep us jailed, lifers tell high court

Ninety men serving life sentences in prisons across KwaZulu-Natal have taken their fight for freedom to the Durban High Court.

Four of the prisoners, confined in leg irons, shuffled into the gallery before their application to compel the department of correctional services to consider them for parole was heard.

Nkosinathi Ntenza, who deposed an affidavit which formed the basis of their application, said all the men involved in the bid had served an appropriate portion of their sentence, which made them eligible for parole.

"We are entitled to be considered for parole upon completing 13 years and four months of our sentences.

"Many of us have already served the stipulated time, but have yet to be considered for parole. The minister (of correctional services) almost always does not consider lifers."

Ntenza said the onus was on the department to ensure that key documents were obtained to consider each offender, but it had failed to do this.

"It cannot be fair in a constitutional democracy that an administrator should deny a concession because of circumstances caused by himself," he argued.

"Reports which are missing or which have not been properly acquired are because the minister has failed to do his job and in so doing has violated the rights of the lifers."

The matter was remanded to December 13.