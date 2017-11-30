A City of Johannesburg employee has been arrested in connection with a R28-million revenue refunds scam.

The employee‚ who worked as an operational manager at the revenue department‚ was arrested on Wednesday by the Hawks.

It is alleged that the employee had defrauded the City of about R900 000‚ which was paid in two transactions to a certain company and then to his.

“It is alleged that the employee approached a certain company and transferred the refund into the company’s bank account‚ which was then paid into his company’s bank account. The figure is expected to rise as investigations are ongoing‚” Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said. He said three people handed themselves over to the Hawks on Wednesday in connection with the same case.