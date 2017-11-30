Eskom's suspended CEO Matshela Koko has accused some of his colleagues of corruption and said he was being targeted for trying to stop it.

Koko handed in a document alleging France Hlakudi‚ a former project manager at Kusile station‚ had received a bribe of R61m from Tubular Construction Projects‚ a contractor of Eskom.

The money was electronically paid into a bank account of Hlakudi Translation & Interpretation‚ said Koko. From this‚ Hlakudi Translation paid retainers to some of Eskom's employees.

Koko was testifying in his own defense at the utility's headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday.