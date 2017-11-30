Gandhi's home up for world heritage status

US academics are spearheading a project to have the Phoenix Settlement in Durban declared a world heritage site.

The Phoenix Settlement was established in Inanda in 1904 by Mahatma Gandhi. He used the settlement to train political activists - called satyagrahis - to fight unjust British colonial laws.

Lemuel Berry, executive director of the National Association of African American Studies in Maine, said there was a team working on a nomination document.

Berry, who is currently in South Africa meeting with Gandhi's family, city planners, architects and local universities, said they received a letter that confirmed their initial submission had been listed for consideration.

"We submitted the initial report to Unesco in July. Knowing it is on a tentative list takes the anxiety away. We know we are heading in the right direction," said Berry.

He said the academics would compile more documents and provide maps to support their nomination.

Berry said when university students conduct research into oppression around the world, among the names they popularly mention are Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King.

"Gandhi should be recognised for his contribution in dealing with the oppression of Indians, but also the fight against apartheid.

"This is not only about Gandhi and the Phoenix Settlement, but also about the contribution of Mandela in getting rid of apartheid.

"We felt there was a need to take this on as a responsibility. When a place is declared a world heritage site people from across the globe come to visit.

"In the first year, the number of visitors is likely to increase by 37%. For the country and Durban it means economic growth and job creation," said Berry.

Ela Gandhi, Gandhi's granddaughter, said it would be wonderful if the settlement were declared a world heritage site.

"Gandhi left a heritage in South Africa, where he developed the whole satyagraha movement," she said.