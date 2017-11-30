'I am more than embarrassed' - Manyi apologises to Mthembu

ANN7 boss Mzwanele Manyi has apologised to ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu after the television news channel gave blanket coverage to his foes.

The channel on Tuesday interviewed ANC MPs who accused Mthembu of siding with the DA by supporting calls for a debate on state capture in the National Assembly.

Mthembu took to social media to complain that he had not been given a chance to respond to the criticism.

“The whole day yesterday @ANN7tv defamed me and @Adv Vanara (evidence leader in the Eskom inquiry). This character assassination was led by @Mpumlwana and five ANC MPs‚” Mthembu tweeted.