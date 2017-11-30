I never left, says Brian Molefe

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe on Wednesday sat in the public gallery of the Pretoria High Court with his arms folded as his assertion that he had not resigned from the state-owned company was being shredded.

Lawyers representing trade union Solidarity, the DA and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown took turns at rubbishing Molefe's claim that his return to Eskom was not a reinstatement but a continuation of his contract.

The parties want Molefe's reinstatement and the decision by Eskom to give him R30.01-million declared unlawful and set aside.

Anton Katz, acting for Solidarity, said Molefe had publicly said he was stepping down in the interest of good governance but returned to work without asking a court to set aside Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report implicating him in state capture.