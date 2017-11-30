Observatory civic association dumps developers

Observatory residents voted unanimously to nullify an election that put three property developers into top positions in the Observatory Civic Association last month.

Two-hundred people voted to cancel the appointments of Theo Kruger, Ebrahim Abader and Tertius van Zyl, with no votes against and no abstentions.

Olivia Andrews, chairman of the association's business forum, told a meeting on Tuesday that suspicious activity was noticed on the night of the election and there were irregularities in the voters' roll.

Abader allegedly paid membership fees for several new members;

The bloc of new members was ushered back in by Abader after they left the venue, thinking the voting was over;

The same people left immediately after the voting; and

Discrepancies on the register involving 18 members (30% of the vote). For example, a vacant building owned by Kruger was listed as a home address and multiple people signed up to vote on behalf of the same business.

Andrews said that as developers in the area the three men had a conflict of interest because one of the association's functions was to monitor property development.

Abader told the meeting the bloc voting for the developers was a result of a marketing campaign.

"We asked people in Observatory to vote for us. So people came out and voted for us," he said.

Van Zyl said Andrews' account was biased and cast the developers in "a very bad perspective".

Kruger denied accusations that his properties were used as addresses by multiple new voters.

But association members voted to scrap the October 31 election and hold another within two months.

Resident Murray Hunter said the attempted "hijacking" of the association had galvanised the community.

"What's really encouraging is that many people have been talking on social media forums about what kind of development we do want in this neighbourhood - development which is inclusive and progressive.

"It feels like a new space is opening up in Obs' civic life," he said.

- This article was first published on Groundup