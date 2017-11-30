“I have received a report of an investigation conducted in 2016 into the same tender. To my alarm‚ it has been determined that the actual cost of this contract was over R53 million‚ inclusive of 36 months of full maintenance and training of Pikitup staff‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

“The same bidder was also awarded a tender for provision and full maintenance of waste chipping machines at over 6 million.”

Lucky Sindane‚ director of the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services‚ said the recommendations of the 2016 investigation were not implemented by the previous administration.

Sindane said the current investigation was at an early stage and the team was still gathering information from various sources.

“I was disturbed to learn that the three-year maintenance cost for these machines was paid up front in full. This totalled over R15 million and it is questionable as to what maintenance has been done if any‚” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said his office would pursue those implicated in the irregularities.

“I will be requesting the City’s legal team to investigate options available to recoup this public money. I will also provide this report to the managing director at Pikitup so that he can ensure that the recommendations made in the report are implemented‚” Mashaba said.