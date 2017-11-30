Van Breda murder trial: 'Seizure highly controversial'

Fortuitous. That is what prosecutor Susan Galloway called the diagnosis of Henri van Breda's condition of juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

Until Van Breda, 23, was diagnosed two weeks ago, two hours and 40 minutes were missing from the timeline he presented in his plea statement and in court testimony about the events at the family home in Stellenbosch on the night of January 26 2015.

But neurologist James Butler, the final defence witness, used the diagnosis to claim that Van Breda had a seizure on the night of the attacks then suffered amnesia for nearly three hours as he lay on the staircase at 12 Goske Street, De Zalze.

Galloway told Judge Siraj Desai in the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday: "Given the defence's case up until now, and then the fortuitous diagnosis of a type of epilepsy just recently, the accused can now say: 'Oh, hang on, I now suddenly have an explanation for those missing two hours and 40 minutes'."