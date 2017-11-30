South Africa

Woman shot at bus stop in Joburg South

30 November 2017 - 21:05 By Timeslive
Paramedics attended to the woman shortly after she was shot.
Paramedics attended to the woman shortly after she was shot.
Image: ER24

A woman‚ believed to be in her forties‚ was shot near a bus stop along Rifle Range road‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday evening‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 5pm and arrived to find the woman on the side of the road.

“Bystanders explained that an unknown man apparently shot the woman in the back and ran away. She was in a serious condition when paramedics arrived on the scene. She was stabilised and rushed through to a nearby hospital for further treatment‚” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known‚” he added.

- TimesLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Woman shot at bus stop in Joburg South South Africa
  2. Eskom's Koko accuses former colleagues of corruption South Africa
  3. Zuma gives the nod for proposed 4% salary hike for public office bearers Business
  4. Cape Town man electrocuted while travelling on roof of train South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X