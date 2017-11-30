A woman‚ believed to be in her forties‚ was shot near a bus stop along Rifle Range road‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday evening‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics were called to the scene shortly before 5pm and arrived to find the woman on the side of the road.

“Bystanders explained that an unknown man apparently shot the woman in the back and ran away. She was in a serious condition when paramedics arrived on the scene. She was stabilised and rushed through to a nearby hospital for further treatment‚” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known‚” he added.

- TimesLIVE