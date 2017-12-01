South Africa

Franziska Blöchliger's murderer asks for forgiveness, appeals life sentences

01 December 2017 - 11:30 By By Anthony Molyneaux

Howard Oliver was on Wednesday sentenced to two life sentences for the rape and murder of Franziska Blöchliger. The Tokai teen was killed in 2016. Oliver confessed to stalking her in the Tokai forest before pouncing on her to steal her belongings.

Franziska Blöchliger's convicted killer Howard Oliver shuffled into the Cape Town High Court in wrist and leg cuffs on Friday morning.

Oliver is serving two life sentences and an additional 15 years in the Drakenstein Maximum Security prison for the robbery‚ rape and murder of the Tokai teenager in March 2016.

Oliver is now appealing his sentence on the basis that he cooperated with the court from the start and "didn’t waste the court’s time".

Oliver has also asked for forgiveness from Blöchliger's parents for the rape and murder of their daughter in the bushes of Tokai Forest.

He explained that he robbed Blöchliger because he was desperate and had to support his family. He hopes that this will help reduce his sentence.

Oliver stated in his appeal that he "really didn’t mean to do all the things he did to the deceased" and that "he is really remorseful".

Judge Kate Savage sentenced Oliver in June this year‚ stating that his actions were like that of a "wolf attack".

Savage postponed the appeal to allow Oliver to consult with a lawyer.

