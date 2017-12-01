South Africa

Mark on Susan Rohde 'means murder'

Ligature mark means wife's suicide was staged: pathologist

01 December 2017 - 06:44 By Aron Hyman
Jason Rohde and wife Susan, who was found with an electric cord around her neck. File photo
Jason Rohde and wife Susan, who was found with an electric cord around her neck. File photo
Image: Facebook

State pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams has "no doubt" Susan Rohde's apparent suicide by hanging was faked by someone trying to cover up her murder, she said in the Cape Town High Court on Thursday.

Susan's husband, property mogul Jason Rohde, is on trial for her murder.

Abrahams was the second pathologist in Susan's autopsy, which was performed by Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan, who also testified.

Graham van der Spuy SC accused Abrahams of not being rigorous enough when performing the bloodless neck dissection in order to establish the cause of Susan's death.

The defence claims a ligature mark around her neck was made by an electrical cord, which she used to hang herself.

Van der Spuy quoted from experts who said that in order to establish that Susan's hanging was staged they would have had to perform a histopathological examination of the tissue.

Abrahams admitted the pathologists did not extract tissue, saying there was no need to.

"One cannot say that a histology can help differentiate between postmortem and ante-mortem hanging," she said.

Abrahams unpicked a research article on postmortem and antemortem hangings and dismissed its relevance.

"This article is not applicable to our case. We had no doubt that this ligature mark was of postmortem origin," she said.

The case continues.

Rohde pathologist dismisses defence criticism of autopsy

State pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams has “no doubt” Susan Rohde’s apparent suicide by hanging was faked by someone trying to cover up her murder‚ she ...
News
20 hours ago

Rohde pathologist gets day to swot up on academic research

The murder trial of property mogul Jason Rohde was adjourned for a day on Wednesday to give a state witness time to prepare for further ...
News
1 day ago

'Stop bullying witness,' Rohde's lawyer told

The judge trying Jason Rohde for allegedly murdering his wife threatened punitive action against one of the property mogul's lawyers on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Angry judge gives Rohde lawyer a wigging

The judge trying Jason Rohde for his wife’s murder threatened punitive action against one of the property mogul’s lawyers on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Susan Rohde sustained too many injuries to hang herself: pathologist

Susan Rohde would have been semi-conscious‚ writhing with pain and coughing up blood in the time leading up to her eventual death by manual ...
News
7 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ten dead in northern China apartment fire World
  2. Taliban gunmen storm Peshawar Agriculture Training Institute World
  3. Trump's war on CNN takes on new significance in merger debate World
  4. World Aids Day: Antiretroviral drug sets you free South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X