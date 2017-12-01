The Constitutional Court on Friday held that the rules of the temporary shelter provided by the City of Johannesburg infringed on the residents’ rights to dignity‚ freedom and security of the person and privacy.

The shelter’s residents had been evicted from a dilapidated private building.

The shelter not only did not allow spouses to sleep together but that residents had to leave in the morning and return before lockdown every night. The court said the rules were not constitutionally valid and must be struck down.

The case has its beginning in 2007‚ when the owners of a building in Saratoga Avenue‚ near Doornfontein in Johannesburg‚ applied for the eviction of 86 people.

The Constitutional Court in 2012 ordered the eviction of the remaining 33 residents‚ and that the residents be provided with temporary accommodation as near as possible to where they had been evicted from.