The State Security Agency (SSA) has told an SABC employee to undergo a polygraph test‚ “to finalise your vetting process”.

The Broadcasting‚ Electronic‚ Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) said on Friday it was shocked by this treatment of one of its members‚ who works in the public broadcaster’s procurement division.

Bemawu spokesperson Hannes du Buisson said the union had written a letter to the SABC‚ urging it not allow the SSA to conduct the test.

“SABC employees did not apply for jobs as spies or government agents. They are employees at the SABC‚ dealing with procurement and broadcasting‚” the letter reads. Why is it necessary for the State Security Agency to conduct polygraph testing on SABC employees?

Du Buisson informed the public broadcaster that: “We are in possession of an email sent by someone claiming to be employed by the State Security Agency requesting employees to undergo polygraph examinations.

“Our members do not consent to polygraph testing.”

TimesLive has seen the email sent to the employee. In it the SSA member says: “I want to sensitize you regarding your outstanding polygraph examination. I will be responsible for your polygraph examination. We need to make arrangements for your polygraph examinations to be conducted to finalise your vetting process.”

The SSA man then asks the employee to select a preferred date for the test to be conducted. “As you can see I have 11 spaces and I have 11 members.”