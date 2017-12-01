Suspended Eskom CEO rats on colleagues

Eskom's suspended CEO Matshela Koko has accused some of his colleagues of corruption, saying he was being targeted for trying to stop it.

He was testifying in his own defence at his disciplinary hearing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Koko handed in a document alleging France Hlakudi, a former project manager at Kusile power station, had received a bribe of R61-million from Tubular Construction Projects, a contractor of Eskom.

The money was paid into the bank account of Hlakudi Translation & Interpretation and from there retainers were paid to some Eskom employees, he claimed.

Koko was suspended earlier this year and is facing six charges of misconduct relating mainly to a conflict of interest concerning contracts worth about R1-billion, which were awarded to Impulse International, a company in which his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma, was a director.