New national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla Sitole has announced the appointment of two deputy national commissioners.

Lieutenant-General Lebeoana Jacob Tsumane has been appointed as the deputy national commissioner of crime detection‚ while Major-General Francinah Ntombenhle Vuma is the new deputy national commissioner of management advisory services and is promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general.

Prior to his new appointment‚ Tsumane was the provincial commissioner of Free State‚ a post he held since 1 November 2016. He is also a former provincial head of detectives and provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Free State‚ as well as a deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection in North West and Free State and also served as acting provincial commissioner in North West

He has a National Diploma in Police Management and has successfully completed a number of management and leadership programmes.

Described as an experienced administrator and general manager‚ Vuma served as the Head of Complaints Against the SAPS component under the SAPS Inspectorate and National Management Intervention‚ before assuming the post of the Head‚ Operational Support in the Protection and Security Services Division earlier this year.

She has a Bachelor of Policing Practice Honours degree and is busy studying towards a Master’s Degree in Policing. She has successfully completed a number of management and leadership programmes.

“Lieutenant Generals Tsumane and Vuma are to be congratulated on their well-deserved appointments. I have no doubt that they will contribute significantly in our efforts to achieve the vision of turning the creation of a safe and secure environment into a crime-free conducive climate for socio-economic stability in support of a better life for all‚” said Sitole.