IN PICS | Mad Swimmers' 'Great Shark Swim' scuttled by blue bottles

They set themselves an almost impossible task‚ hoping to change public opinion about a sea creature feared by millions of people.

But in the end the Great Shark Swim was called off when 21 exhausted swimmers ran into a smaller oceanic peril — blue bottles off the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Known as the Mad Swimmers‚ they hoped to set a world record by swimming 100km in a day to raise funds for children’s charities and call attention to the survival of sharks.