South Africa

Joburg jogger knocked over and killed

03 December 2017 - 10:20 By Timeslive
A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was killed after she was knocked over by a car on Hendrik Potgieter road in Florida in Rooodepoort.
Image: ER24

A jogger was knocked over and killed by a passing car on Saturday afternoon in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg.

The woman‚ aged in her 30s‚ was jogging on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Florida.

Paramedics summoned to the scene of the crash at 5pm found the jogger unresponsive. “Unfortunately‚ there was nothing paramedics could do to save her life and she was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

A teenage passenger in the car which collided with the jogger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

