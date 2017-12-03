Mamba mia! Black mamba startles Durban pensioner

Durban pensioner Charmaine Fareed could think of only one thing when she spotted a deadly 1.62 meter black mamba under her television cabinet – run for your life.

And she did.

Fareed’s attention was drawn to the highly-venomous snake after her dog started barking loudly on Saturday. She immediately alerted her neighbours in the suburb of Reservoir hills‚ who quickly summoned snake catcher Tyrone Ping.

"Finding mambas like this is not common as they are shy snakes and can get close to two metres in the first year of their lives‚" said Ping.