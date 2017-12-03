South Africa

Suspect sought in murder case hands himself over to police

03 December 2017 - 12:03 By Timeslive
Unathi Sabsana was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in the presence of family members on November 27. File Photo.
Unathi Sabsana was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in the presence of family members on November 27. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A suspect sought in the murder case of a 27-year-old Gugulethu woman has handed himself over at the local police station in the Cape Town township.

Unathi Sabsana was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in the presence of family members on November 27. The 27-year-old suspect had been on the run since the murder‚ according to Western Cape police.

He will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

“Detectives are expected to oppose bail. The suspect was wanted on a series of other crimes‚” police said.

READ MORE:

Joburg jogger knocked over and killed

A jogger was knocked over and killed by a passing car on Saturday afternoon in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg.
News
4 hours ago

10 dead after taxi crashes into cows in Mpumalanga - reports

Ten people were killed when a taxi hit three cows on the R538 between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Friday night‚ according to various ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Six dead as suicide blast hits Afghan political rally World
  2. Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods World
  3. Under Trump's shadow, Tillerson heads for Europe World
  4. Thirteen dead in S. Korea fishing boat crash World
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X