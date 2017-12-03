Suspect sought in murder case hands himself over to police

A suspect sought in the murder case of a 27-year-old Gugulethu woman has handed himself over at the local police station in the Cape Town township.

Unathi Sabsana was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in the presence of family members on November 27. The 27-year-old suspect had been on the run since the murder‚ according to Western Cape police.

He will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

“Detectives are expected to oppose bail. The suspect was wanted on a series of other crimes‚” police said.