The Road Traffic Management Corporation has strongly criticised a popular soccer administrator after he was allegedly caught speeding in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

The 68-year-old‚ who is linked to one of country's top teams‚ was arrested in Nelspruit while allegedly driving his Mercedes Benz AMG at 175km per hour in a 120km zone.

The soccer official has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court soon‚ the RTMC said.

“The alleged conduct of this senior official is completely unacceptable particularly when considering the high number of soccer players who die on the roads every year.

“Society expects high profile individuals to be exemplary and this includes respecting the rules of the road‚” the RTMC said in a statement on Sunday.

It urged South Africans to stop making excuses and change their attitudes to road safety to reduce road accidents during this festive season.

“The RTMC commends traffic officers to enforcing the law against this official without showing him any favour.

“Traffic officers are called upon to be strict in enforcing road rules and accept no excuses from those who break the rules irrespective of their social status‚” the road traffic enforcement agency added.