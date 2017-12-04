Gauteng Education to meet parents over new Noordgesig principal

Officials from the Gauteng Department of Education are set to meet with parents and community organisations opposing the appointment of a new principal at Noordgesig Primary School – allegedly due to race.

The engagement comes after classes were disrupted at the school on Friday by parents and organisations claiming the black headmaster was imposed on them.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the new principal was recommended by the school governing body and was supposed to start working at the school last week‚ but disgruntled parties rejected him‚ because they preferred a coloured candidate who has been the acting principal at the school.