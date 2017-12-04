Meet Joburger‚ the man who got South Africans talking about race
There are some topics that most wouldn’t dare raise in public‚ given the volatile state of race relations in South Africa. But that’s not the case for born-free Louwrence van Niekerk‚ who has managed to get South Africans talking and laughing about who they really are.
The 23-year-old took to his Facebook page‚ Joburger‚ in October and threw down the gauntlet. He asked black South Africans to ask white South Africans anything they had ever wanted to know‚ and vice-versa.
Hundreds of people responded. Nothing was left untouched‚ from why white South Africans walk barefoot in public‚ to why they love haunted houses and “lose it” when hearing the Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline.
Black women were quizzed about why they shave off their eyebrows‚ only to draw them back on‚ the facial expressions black people wear when dancing‚ and why motorists have a box of tissues perched on the back window‚ where a driver could never reach it.
“It seems South Africans now‚ more than ever‚ are ready to put their differences aside and engage with one another in a lighthearted way‚ because when I posted the question‚ the response was incredible‚” Van Niekerk told TimesLIVE.
A marketing guru by profession‚ Van Niekerk said he had learnt that how a message was delivered‚ even via non-verbal communication‚ was imperative.
“We mustn’t overlook the importance of ‘the language’ of emoji – the laughing face after the question makes sure people know that the question is not meant to be serious or offensive‚” he said.
Following the positive response received from the post‚ Van Niekerk has compiled a light-hearted coffee table book‚ titled #SA Unite‚ with many of the comments he received.
“Fortunately the target market is anyone who can read and has a heart for South Africa‚” he said‚ adding that most of the orders had come from George and Clarens.
He is hoping that the book‚ available online only locally‚ will eventually be profitable‚ so that its proceeds can assist the YES (Youth Education and Support) Trust and YADA (Youth Against Drug Abuse).
Van Niekerk said he has decided to explore “while he is still young”‚ and has been in London for a few months‚ where he is employed as a team leader for a marketing and sales company.
He said his Facebook posts have helped him keep in touch with his roots back home.
The success of the first post led to him throwing other questions into the mix‚ and he has continued to get South Africans talking.
In one post‚ he asked white‚ black and coloured South Africans to ask Indian South Africans anything they had ever wanted to know about them.
“Is it compulsory to take your whole family of 34 to do shopping?” asked Mthobisi Mkhize.
“Is it compulsory for five generations of one family to stay in one house?” Kabelo Raolane enquired.
Thandile Blouw wanted to know whether Indians were “naturally born with fire-resistant taste buds”‚ while Tshepang Moreki-Khala wanted to know why every Indian movie was a musical.
Some Indians found the post to be a safe space to also ask their fellow Indians some rather pressing questions.
“I'm an Indian and even I have questions… Why do Indian aunties like matchmaking?” asked Jushiel Nagin.
Van Niekerk said the positive responses made him realise that South Africans had a longing to engage in a bold and unified way.
“What has struck me most is the refreshing‚ positive way in which all South Africans want to engage with one another and unite as one nation – setting aside all the labels we have given one another in the past‚” he said.
“It is the people of South Africa who make this line of questioning possible‚ not me. I am simply the one who dared to ask the first question‚ and they have given me the confidence to continue asking other questions‚” Van Niekerk added.
Since then‚ some have hailed the young man as a revolutionary in the making.
