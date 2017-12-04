There are some topics that most wouldn’t dare raise in public‚ given the volatile state of race relations in South Africa. But that’s not the case for born-free Louwrence van Niekerk‚ who has managed to get South Africans talking and laughing about who they really are.

The 23-year-old took to his Facebook page‚ Joburger‚ in October and threw down the gauntlet. He asked black South Africans to ask white South Africans anything they had ever wanted to know‚ and vice-versa.

Hundreds of people responded. Nothing was left untouched‚ from why white South Africans walk barefoot in public‚ to why they love haunted houses and “lose it” when hearing the Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline.

Black women were quizzed about why they shave off their eyebrows‚ only to draw them back on‚ the facial expressions black people wear when dancing‚ and why motorists have a box of tissues perched on the back window‚ where a driver could never reach it.