With debt of just over R3.5-billion owed to Eskom and the Sedibeng Water Board for basic services, Matjhabeng municipality in the Free State is, on paper, one of the worst-run municipalities in South Africa.

In the township of Thabong in the Free State‚ sewage runs down several roads. Crime has picked up because every single street lamp along its main road has been cut down and sold for scrap‚ leaving residents in darkness.

Thabong forms part of the Matjhabeng Local Municipality‚ which has gained a reputation for being one of the worst-run municipalities in the country. The reasons for Matjhabeng’s notoriety are visible everywhere in Thabong‚ which is outside Welkom. Children and adults alike navigate puddles of wastewater to leave their homes.

In some of the more affluent suburbs‚ water leaks spring as if out of nowhere – sometimes numbering around 400 on any given day.

TimesLIVE visited the city of Welkom and its neighbouring gold mining towns last week and found evidence of a dying local economy‚ with a municipality trying hard to keep the facade from crumbling.