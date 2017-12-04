Lily Cameron‚ 93‚ was overwhelmed when she saw a life-size silicone model of her dear friend Louis Washkansky – the first man to have a human heart transplant – at the Heart of Cape Town Museum.

“He looks so real‚ like he was alive‚ lying there on the operating table‚” she said of Washkansky‚ who got a new heart from exceptional surgeon Chris Barnard and his expert team at Groote Schuur Hospital 50 years ago on 3 December 1967.

Scenes of the operation have been recreated at the museum in the two green-tiled theatres‚ the original scene where the bold operation took place.

Down the corridor a life-size model of Barnard is stretched out in a chair in front of a large desk.

Former secretary Celeste McCann recalled that he had three phones on his desk and she had three phones on hers.

“He was very perceptive‚” she said‚ remembering one time he came to take a call at her desk. “He looked down when he was talking and said to me: ‘You should drink your tea‚ it’s getting cold.’”

The museum has no tea cups on the desk‚ but it has an impressive array of artefacts and records on display in its corridors‚ including many telegrams from admirers around the world.

Most poignant is a bedroom that replicates that of the first heart donor‚ 25-year-old bank teller Denise Darvall‚ which is dedicated to all donors. Dresses she sketched in a notebook have been sewed and hung on mannequins and one of her childhood dolls lies on her bed.