Suspended Gauteng health department head Barney Selebano has failed in his attempt to avoid appearing at the Life Esidimeni hearing.

Selebano‚ one of the three officials in charge of the Life Esidimeni process that led to 143 deaths‚ urgently challenged his subpoena to appeal on technical grounds.

On Monday‚ acting Judge Daniel Berger dismissed his application‚ reading out a lengthy‚ detailed judgment explaining his reasoning and then ordered Selebano to pay the costs of the state's two advocates.

He said: "Selebano has failed to establish a basis on which his subpoena can be challenged."