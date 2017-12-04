For two years Renisha Jimmy has been waiting for global car manufacturer Ford to answer for her brother’s death.

Reshall Jimmy was burnt alive while on holiday in the Wilderness in the Western Cape on 4 December 2015‚ when his Ford Kuga caught alight.

"Every day is hard‚ especially with the two-year anniversary for Reshall’s death. The company has made all sorts of claims about his death‚ including that it was suicide‚ but they have never given us the truth. They refuse to share their own investigator’s reports with us or the police‚" Renisha said.

"We want our independent fire and forensic expert’s reports‚ which show that the fire was caused by an electrical fault‚ to be put to them‚ and then we want them to be forced to submit their reports in court.

"We are desperate for the truth to finally come out."