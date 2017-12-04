Gauteng residents‚ get your umbrellas ready. Plenty of rain is forecast to drench the province‚ leading to localised flooding on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for residents in and around Johannesburg that downpours are expected for the rest of the week.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said the bulk of the rain would fall on Tuesday. “We are expecting on-and-off thundershowers throughout the day on Tuesday. It is an 80% chance of rain we are expecting. With that we can expect heavy rain over Gauteng‚ which could lead to localised flooding‚” said Mahlangu.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau‚ however‚ cautioned residents to adhere to existing water restrictions. “Notwithstanding the recent rainfalls‚ the dam levels nationally continue to decline‚” he warned.