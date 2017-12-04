A 29-year-old Soweto woman‚ accused of raping her two-month-old baby‚ will hear her fate in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday.

Judgment is expected to be handed down on the four counts with which the woman was charged: rape‚ her role in facilitating a rape‚ child abuse and obstructing justice.

On the morning of November 6‚ a neighbour found the woman screaming in her room in Meadowlands‚ while her baby lay on the bed struggling to breathe.

She claimed the baby had fallen off the bed.