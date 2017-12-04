Most serial murderers and rapists will approach a complete stranger in the middle of town‚ at a taxi rank or a bus stop‚ and offer them a job‚ according to former top cop Dr Gerard Labuschagne.

Labuschagne investigated more than 200 serial rape cases from 2002 to 2016‚ while he was the head of the South African Police Service forensic psychology unit.

“If people just didn’t go anywhere with a stranger‚ it would at least force serial rapists to choose a completely different modus operandi‚ which often doesn’t suit the reasons why they rape. They want to lure them‚ they want to have the challenge of luring a person‚ the person doesn’t know what’s coming. It’s a boost to their ego‚” says Labuschagne.

“You don’t have to be well dressed‚ you don’t need to drive a Porsche‚ all you have to say is‚ ‘Do you want a job? It pays R200 a day.’ And they’ll go with you‚ as simple as that.”