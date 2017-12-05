Almost four in five Grade 4 pupils fall below the lowest internationally recognised level of reading literacy‚ and South Africa is last out of 50 countries in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls).

According to the 2016 report‚ released on Tuesday‚ there has been no significant progress in improving children’s reading skills since the last survey five years earlier.

“Being able to read is the key to academic and future success‚” said Celeste Combrinck‚ acting director at the University of Pretoria Centre for Evaluation and Assessment‚ which conducted the South African leg of Pirls.

“If you can’t read‚ your opportunities in school or after school will be limited‚ which is why reading should start at a very young age.”