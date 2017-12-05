Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh was sent packing from Parliament's inquiry into state capture at the power utility after he failed to provide his documentation to the committee in time.

Chair of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho said Singh was supposed to testify late last month but had written to ask for an extension as he and his legal team were not ready. He was then invited to appear on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite this‚ they had only sent through the 400 pages of documents the inquiry had requested‚ at 11pm on Monday night.

Singh's legal team have been attending the inquiry regularly.

Rantho said Singh would have to account to Parliament at a later date but Parliament would not be paying for flights again and he would need to take responsibility for this.

“We are not like Eskom where if we feel it necessary to give our friends a certain amount‚ we just give that amount. We account to the public of South Africa.”

ANC MP Zukile Luyenge revealed that the committee had made the request for documentation in July‚ but the documents had only been received at the 11th hour.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said this was a “delaying tactic” and another attempt to undermine the committee's work.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said the tactic was “not wise and it is not clever” and said the delay would give her time to read the documents over the December holidays “not once‚ not twice‚ not three times‚ four times!.”

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini said “Mr Singh and his buddies” had undermined Parliament and should take a message back to those still to testify‚ that the committee would do its work.

“We are not your friends‚” he said.