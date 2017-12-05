Cold water on 'drought tax'

The City of Cape Town has been slammed for its plan to introduce a new water levy, or "drought charge", early next year.

The city council will discuss on Tuesday a proposal that some property owners pay at least an additional R35 a month for water.

According to the plan, property owners whose houses are valued at R600,000 will pay R35 a month and owners of commercial properties valued at R500,000 will fork out R60.

The city plans to raise R1-billion a year for the next four years to fund its water augmentation plans.

But the levy has been criticised by business, ratepayers and opposition parties.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said the proposal was disappointing.