People who are lesbian‚ gay‚ bisexual‚ transgender or intersex (LGBTI) are three times more likely to be attacked in Eastern Cape than in any other province‚ a report released on Tuesday by the Institute of Race Relations has found.

KwaZulu-Natal‚ followed by Limpopo‚ are the two next-worst provinces in terms of LGBTI people being exposed to assault‚ verbal or physical abuse from family‚ or sexual abuse and rape.

Western Cape‚ followed by Gauteng‚ are the only provinces where a higher proportion of individuals are more open about their identity than the national average of 57%.

Nearly 800‚000 people identify as members of the LGBTI community‚ yet violence and discrimination are rife in South Africa.

“Four out of 10 LGBTI South Africans know of someone who was murdered for being – or suspected of being – part of the LGBTI community‚” said research analyst Gerbrandt van Heerden.