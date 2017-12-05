Five people have been arrested in Mooinooi in the North West for damaging power utility Eskom’s infrastructure‚ valued at approximately R1 million.

The arrests took place after Eskom’s investigation team‚ deployed in Rustenburg‚ caught two suspects while they were busy cutting aluminium cable from a network line that was lying on the ground.

“The suspects had earlier cut seven wooden poles from the lines which caused the network line to collapse. After receiving back-up from their colleagues‚ the Eskom investigation team searched the area and found 3‚375 metres of aluminium cable under a tree in the bush‚” Eskom said in a statement.

Three more suspects‚ who were meant to transport the stolen material‚ were apprehended. The five suspects were all detained and a case of damaging or tampering with Eskom’s essential infrastructure was opened at the Mooinooi police station.