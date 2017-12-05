Murder‚ rape and assault of and intolerance towards homosexuals in South Africa's rural provinces are rife‚ with nearly 50% of people strongly opposed to the idea of greater education in schools on the rights of gays and lesbians.

These are the findings of the Institute of Race Relations’ latest monthly Fast Facts report.

The report‚ based on surveys conducted by South African and international gay and lesbian rights groups‚ looked at attacks on homosexuals between 2015 and 2016. The groups‚ which included OUT‚ Other Foundation‚ Afrobarometer‚ and the International Lesbian‚ Gay‚ Bisexual‚ Trans- and Inter-sex Association‚ collectively surveyed 5‚130 South Africans and 50‚000 people across Africa.

The institute focused on the data relating to South Africa contained in the surveys.

The report revealed that the Eastern Cape is the country's most homophobic province. The most tolerant provinces are the Western Cape followed by Gauteng.