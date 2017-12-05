Gauteng and WCape most tolerant provinces for gays in SA
Murder‚ rape and assault of and intolerance towards homosexuals in South Africa's rural provinces are rife‚ with nearly 50% of people strongly opposed to the idea of greater education in schools on the rights of gays and lesbians.
These are the findings of the Institute of Race Relations’ latest monthly Fast Facts report.
The report‚ based on surveys conducted by South African and international gay and lesbian rights groups‚ looked at attacks on homosexuals between 2015 and 2016. The groups‚ which included OUT‚ Other Foundation‚ Afrobarometer‚ and the International Lesbian‚ Gay‚ Bisexual‚ Trans- and Inter-sex Association‚ collectively surveyed 5‚130 South Africans and 50‚000 people across Africa.
The institute focused on the data relating to South Africa contained in the surveys.
The report revealed that the Eastern Cape is the country's most homophobic province. The most tolerant provinces are the Western Cape followed by Gauteng.
The report's author‚ Gerbrandt van Heerden said the report was designed to provide a screenshot into South Africa's gay‚ lesbian‚ bisexual‚ transgender and inter-sex community.
"We wanted to take a comprehensive look at this vulnerable community‚ its size‚ possible purchasing power‚ as well as how tolerant South Africans are towards the gay community and how the country compares internationally."
He said 40% of those surveyed knew of someone who had been murdered for being gay or suspected of being homosexual.
"There is a clear racial aspect to this‚ with over 50% of Black people from the country's gay community knowing of someone who has been murdered for being gay. This is twice as many compared to white respondents."
Van Heerden said alarmingly Black homosexuals were more likely to be victims of violence with Indian gays more likely than other races to be attacked by members of their own families.
"The fact that the Black gay people are more likely to be victims of violence translates into why only half of Black homosexuals are completely open about their sexuality."
He said it was for this reason that they believed that the estimate of South Africa's gay community – 800‚000 people - was very conservative.
"Because of the stigma attached to homosexuality and cultural and religious reasons‚ we suspect this is an undercount."
In terms of ascertaining which province was the most homophobic‚ Van Heerden said they looked at the experience of violence meted out to homosexuals . "We see that nearly 50% Eastern Cape's gay respondents knew of someone who has been murdered for being gay.
"Homosexuals in the province are also twice as likely to be assaulted than the national average (7%)‚ twice as likely to be physically abused by their families than the national average (7%) and also twice as more likely to be sexually abused or raped than the national average (6%)."
He said the provinces where people were most tolerant towards homosexuals was the Western Cape‚ with 70% of gay people completely open about their sexuality (twice that of Limpopo) followed by Gauteng with 60% of those surveyed open about their sexuality.
"The national average for those fully open about their sexuality is 57%."
This‚ said Van Heerden‚ was concerning especially when taking into account that South Africa has one of the world's most progressive constitutions.
He said discrimination towards homosexuals was most prevalent in rural provinces and among people who had been poorly educated.
"Education‚ or the lack thereof‚ plays a key role in positively influencing people's perspectives on homosexuality and the broader gay community.
"Of those surveyed‚ 49% said they would strongly oppose more support for education around gay and lesbian rights. Only 33% of those surveyed said they would agree to this.
"With South Africa renowned for having one of the world's worst education systems‚ the lack of education about sexuality and different groupings in society is a major obstacle towards breaking down barriers towards homosexuality."
Van Heerden said the institute was of the opinion that to ensure that South Africa became more progressive in terms of being accepting of gay people‚ having a progressive constitution was not sufficient.
"What we need is not only a better overall education system‚ but a system that promotes the values of our constitution."
It is however not all doom and gloom‚ said Van Heerden with the report revealing that 77% of homosexuals did not experience any discrimination from healthcare workers with 67% of those surveyed saying that they would strongly like‚ somewhat like or not care about living next to homosexuals and 60% of South Africans disagreeing that being homosexual should be criminalised.
"Those who are most tolerant and open towards homosexuality in Africa are those aged between 18 and 25. This is noteworthy‚ because the youth of today are tomorrow's leaders."
