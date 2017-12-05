South Africa's policy to reduce HIV infections is to do what the United Nations recommends‚ which is to get 90% of people tested‚ 90% of HIV-positive people taking antiretrovirals and 90% of those on treatment taking it properly so they are not infectious. This will ultimately decrease the rate of new infections.

But a study of 27‚000 people in Hlabisa in rural KwaZulu-Natal shows‚ even if you make it easy for people to test for HIV and to access treatment‚ most people won't make use of those facilities‚ especially men.

Researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) in partnership with the French Agency for Research on AIDS and Viral Hepatitis offered testing to more than 27‚000 men and women in a community in Hlabisa‚ every six months in their homes. They also brought mobile clinics to the area for five years between 2012 and April last year.

The findings of the study were published in the prestigious Lancet medical journal on Friday.