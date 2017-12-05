South Africa

International law firm to probe MultiChoice Gupta payment allegations

05 December 2017 - 15:05 By Timeslive
An entrance to the ANN7 Television and The New Age newspaper offices, owned by the Gupta family, is seen in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Image: Reuters/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Internationally acclaimed law firm Pomerantz has announced it is investigating claims that MultiChoice was involved in securities fraud or unlawful business practices relating to payments to Gupta-owned ANN7.

In a statement released on Monday‚ Pomerantz said the claims were being investigated on behalf of investors‚ who could contact Robert Willoughby at the firm.

“On December 1‚ 2017‚ the Company reported that its wholly-owned television unit MultiChoice had initiated an investigation into whether improper payments were made to ANN7‚ a South African news channel owned by the politically-connected Gupta family‚” the statement read.

“According to local media‚ citing leaked emails‚ MultiChoice substantially increased its annual payment to ANN7 from R50-million to R141-million over the past two years.”

The statement added that on the back of this news‚ “Naspers' American Depositary Receipt price fell $3.05‚ or 5.58%‚ to close at $51.60 on December 1‚ 2017”.

MultiChoice and its former chief executive have denied any wrongdoing and further denied that proposed payments of R100-million a month to the SABC were in exchange for “political influence” over the state broadcaster’s digital migration initiative.

At the time‚ set top boxes that were to be distributed for free to five million households in order for their television sets to receive the digital broadcasting signal were to have encryption and decryption capabilities. Encryption would have enabled pay-per-view facilities‚ which could potentially have affected MultiChoice’s bottom line‚ as it is the biggest pay TV provider in the country.

