Life Esidimeni hearing: 'Selebano give us answers'

Pressure to place patients in NGOs came from former Health MEC Gauteng Qedani Mahlangu.

This is one of the admissions suspended Gauteng former Head of Department Barney Selebano was forced to make while on the stand at the Life Esidimeni hearing.

Evidence leader Patrick Ngutshana said in response: "Now we are getting somewhere."

Selebano was forced to testify at the Life Esidimeni hearing under subpoena after losing his court bid to challenge the subpoena on Monday.

Selebano testified that "some" NGOs including Precious Angels took in more mentally ill patients than they could cope with so that they could make more money‚ calling it a "numbers game".