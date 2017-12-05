SAA halaal food claims fly in face of lies

SA Airways has lashed out at "sensational reports" claiming the halaal food on its flights is contaminated.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said: "The claims made are baseless and malicious and appear to be the works of a handful of disgruntled employees who wish to bring the name of AirChefs and by extension SAA into disrepute."

Tlali was responding to an article on the IOL site stating that AirChefs staff at Cape Town International Airport had alleged that the halaal food is contaminated with pork.

According to IOL, three staffers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they notified management that non-halaal meat and utensils were used in the halaal kitchen.

Tlali said SAA would like to assure all its Muslim clients that the airline maintained the highest halaal requirements and standards in food preparation. "SAA's Muslim customers can be assured that AirChefs, the catering subsidiary of the airline, is compliant with the stringent halaal requirements as stated and governed by the governing body, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC)."

He said the MJC had received calls insisting that there were irregularities at AirChefs, adding that the council conducted an audit of the kitchen and found that no food-related halaal processes were violated.

"The facility was found compliant [with] halaal requirements and was given the highest possible rating of 'extremely' efficient," said Tlali.