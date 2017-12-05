The big Madiba funeral rip-off

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane painted a picture of an unprepared Eastern Cape scrambling to arrange the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela, thereby opening the floodgates for opportunists to cash in on weaknesses in the system.

Releasing her report on an investigation into allegations of the misappropriation of public funds for the funeral, Mkhwebane said there was a lack of properly co-ordinated planning for state funerals.

The funeral of Mandela, who died four years ago on Tuesday, was regarded as an emergency, resulting in massive unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure.

"This weakness was explored and capitalised upon by some service providers that took advantage of the situation and inflated prices. Some submitted invoices and were paid for goods and services, the delivery of which was not or could not be verified," said Mkhwebane.