About four in every 10 high school applicants for next year applied to a mere 5% of schools in Gauteng.

According to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, by November 1, 98928 grade eights had been placed for next year.

But, 40,292 applied to only 34 of the roughly 620 high schools in the province. All these high schools received more than 1000 applications each, but can accommodate only 8,300 pupils in total.

The 34 Gauteng high schools that got more than 1,000 applications for grade 8: