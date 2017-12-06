The two Mpumalanga farm workers convicted of trying to kill Victor Mlotshwa by forcing him into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive will be launching a fresh bid to be freed.

TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen's lawyers have approached the Supreme Court of Appeal after High Court Judge Segopotje Mphahlele denied their appeal bid following their sentencing in October.

On Thursday‚ the two will be heading back to Mphahlele in the Middelburg High Court to apply for bail while they await the decision from the SCA.

Elsabe Juyn‚ who formed part of their legal team‚ on Wednesday confirmed the bail application but refused to divulge the basis of their case.

"Go back to whoever gave you that information! They should give you the full details‚" Juyn said.

Mlotshwa‚ who is still trying to come to terms with the ordeal‚ said he was aware that his attackers were trying to gain freedom.