ConCourt judge Bess Nkabinde decides to call it a day
Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde is retiring at the end of the year‚ the court announced on Wednesday.
Nkabinde served 12 years as a judge in the highest court in the land.
She was appointed in 2006 and when deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke retired in 2016‚ Nkabinde was appointed acting deputy chief justice.
Nkabinde was the first woman to hold this position‚ the Constitutional Court said.
Nkabinde and fellow Justice Chris Jafta alleged in 2008 that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe tried to influence their ruling in a corruption case involving President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the arms deal.
A complaint was lodged but in the same year the two said they would not proceed with the matter.
After that Nkabinde and Jafta were part of a co-complaint lodged by all Constitutional Court judges.
In 2013‚ a Judicial Service Commission tribunal into Hlope's conduct was established‚ but the two justices questioned its lawfulness.
The two turned to the courts but lost in the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal. Still aggrieved‚ they turned to their own court and applied to appeal.
Their colleagues at the Constitutional Court however‚ turned them away‚ saying too many of its justices had a conflict of interest‚ and a quorate court could not be established. The Constitution requires that a case must be decided by at least eight justices.
The two then applied for the order to be reversed or rescinded.
But in a judgment of "the court"‚ nine of its justices said that Jafta and Nkabinde’s rescission application had no merit.
According to the Constitutional Court‚ Nkabinde was admitted as an advocate in 1988 and after a pupillage in 1989 joined the North West Bar in 1990‚ where she practised as an advocate until 1999.
In 1999 she served as an acting judge of the high court‚ Bophuthatswana Provincial Division‚ and was subsequently appointed as a judge of that division of the High Court.
She went on to be an acting judge in the Labour Court in 2000 and 2003‚ the Labour Appeal Court from October 2004 to February 2005 and the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2005.
The Constitutional Court said a formal court session would be held in Nkabinde’s honour on Thursday.
- BusinessLIVE
