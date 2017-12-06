Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde is retiring at the end of the year‚ the court announced on Wednesday.

Nkabinde served 12 years as a judge in the highest court in the land.

She was appointed in 2006 and when deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke retired in 2016‚ Nkabinde was appointed acting deputy chief justice.

Nkabinde was the first woman to hold this position‚ the Constitutional Court said.

Nkabinde and fellow Justice Chris Jafta alleged in 2008 that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe tried to influence their ruling in a corruption case involving President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the arms deal.